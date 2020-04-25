Raiders take cornerback Amik Robertson in the 4th round
The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round, No. 139 overall. The Raiders have no more picks in this year’s draft.
Robertson is the sixth and final selection for the Raiders in this year’s draft. The Raiders traded up and grabbed John Simpson, a guard from Clemson, with the third pick of the fourth round earlier in the day.
First-round picks in Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs (No. 12) and cornerback Damon Arnette (No. 19), third-round picks in wide receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. from Kentucky (No. 80 overall) and Bryan Edwards from South Carolina (No. 81) and Clemson safety Tanner Muse (No. 100) were also taken by the Raiders in this year’s draft.
