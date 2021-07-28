102°F
Raiders

Raiders take field for first time at training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2021 - 4:51 pm
Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38, left) wears a mask while defending against teammate wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders center Andre James (68) adjusts his mask during the teamÕs NFL training camp practice on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) puts on his mask during the Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) wears his mask as he stands on the sideline with strength and conditioning coach Deuce Gruden during their NFL training camp practice on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks during a press conference following the first practice of Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) jumps in the air while warming up with quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and others during the Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders training camp at a glance

This week’s schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Thursday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Friday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Saturday— Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Sunday— Off

Quote of the day

Derek Carr: “No matter what I say about (players getting vaccinated for COVID-19), someone on one side or the other will be mad. I’ve been getting (vaccination) shots since I was a little kid. My mom would take me out of school early to get them. It’s the same with my kids. If someone wants to ask my opinion, absolutely, I’m 100 percent giving it to them. If they don’t want my opinion, I don’t think it’s right for me to tell them what to do as a man. Especially in America. They know what they want for themselves and their family. I can’t make the decision for them.”

Masked up

The following players wore protective masks when not participating in drills. Team officials said it could mean the individual is not vaccinated or is taking extra precautions: Running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake; offensive lineman Andre James; wide receivers Zay Jones, Trey Quinn and Keelan Doss; defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell; and defensive backs Tre’Von Moehrig, Dallin Leavitt, Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Rasul Douglas.

Missing in action

Running backs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick were not in attendance for the camp’s first practice. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that both are in COVID-19 protocol. Also, the Raiders announced that running Kenyan Drake, who did not practice Wednesday, had been placed on the non-football injury list. He is expected to return to practice on Friday.

Quick observation

Rookies are far ahead of those from 2020, when offseason programs were stunted due to the pandemic. Tackle Alex Leatherwoood and safety Tre’Von Moehrig are two such first-year players. “With OTAs and all of that, they’re definitely ahead because of the fact they actually got to go on the field and do it with coaches and with the demand veterans put on them,” Carr said. “I absolutely think this (draft) class is ahead.”

Fun fodder

James is the new staring center who held a barbecue with teammates to celebrate the opening of camp. Included among the attendees was Carr, who said the big bodies that protect him up front “cook some steaks that are a little different than the ones I eat.” James said the menu included a 16-pound brisket that he smoked for 12 hours, ribs and wagyu tomahawk steaks. “Just a little ‘Hooah’ before we started up,” he said.

Ed Graney Review-Journal

