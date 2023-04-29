Raiders take Maryland cornerback in 4th round of NFL draft

The Raiders traded up in the fourth round and selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the 104th pick overall in Saturday’s NFL draft.

Maryland defensive back Ja'Korian Bennett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media after the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders traded up in the fourth round and selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the 104th pick overall in Saturday’s NFL draft.

The 5-11, 188-pound Bennett played three seasons at Maryland and had 69 tackles and five interceptions in 25 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.