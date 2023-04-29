Raiders take Maryland cornerback in 4th round of NFL draft
The Raiders traded up in the fourth round and selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the 104th pick overall in Saturday’s NFL draft.
The Raiders traded up in the fourth round and selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the 104th pick overall in Saturday’s NFL draft.
The 5-11, 188-pound Bennett played three seasons at Maryland and had 69 tackles and five interceptions in 25 games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.