Raiders take offensive linemen in 2nd, 3rd rounds of NFL draft

The Raiders selected Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze with their third-round pick after taking Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second-round pick.

Maryland offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Oregon running back Bucky Irving, left, highfives offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson reacts after wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) made a two point conversion catch against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 36-33. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover the ball after Nix lost it during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The play was ruled a dead ball after review. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oregon running back Bucky Irving is hoisted by offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Maryland offensive lineman Delmar Glaze runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders added their second offensive lineman in the NFL draft Friday.

The club selected Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze with their third-round pick, No. 77 overall, in the draft.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound Glaze split time between left tackle and right tackle over the past two seasons.

Glaze is expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle after the free-agent departure of Jermaine Eluemenor.

Glaze was a consensus day-three draft projection, but a run on tackles over the first two rounds pushed him into the third round.

He will compete with veteran Thayer Munford for the starting job at right tackle.

Earlier on Friday, the club selected Oregon interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second-round pick, No. 44 overall.

Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-America selection in 2023 and was the first player in Pac-12 history to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. The 6-foot-3-inch, 320-pounder allowed just one quarterback pressure and didn’t give up a sack in 714 career pass-blocking snaps.

A big, physical, aggressive lineman, Powers-Johnson fits the style being pushed by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who prioritizes a punishing point of attack that can control the line of scrimmage. No surprise that Powers-Johnson and Pierce connected during the draft evaluation process.

“When talking to him, just something special for sure,” Powers-Johnson said. “He loves how physical I play, how I finished, my mentality, and I really feel it fits the Raiders’ franchise and what the Raiders have done in the past.”

The Raiders re-signed veteran center Andre James at the outset of free agency, eliminating that position as a need. But right guard is wide open, with veteran Cody Whitehair the de facto starter after signing with the Raiders last month.

Powers-Johnson, 21, has experience at right guard, having played 430 snaps at the position between 2021 and 2022 at Oregon. His size and athletic ability make him a prime candidate for a full-time transition to guard in the NFL.

If so, he fills a pressing need for the Raiders, who came into the offseason needing to fill starting jobs at right guard and right tackle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

