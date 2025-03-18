Raiders take prudent approach to free agency

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are looking to the future in rebuilding the team, but they want to be competitive as they do.

The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and new head coach Pete Carroll share laughter after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ new leaders — coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek — are looking to the future in rebuilding the team, but want to be competitive while they do.

Here’s a look at some of their offseason themes after a week of free agency:

1. Got their guy … for now

The moves started before free agency for the Raiders, who traded for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

A lucrative contract extension is expected soon that would distinguish Smith as the quarterback of the present and near future.

The aggressive move sent a clear message of the Raiders’ intentions. It’s Smith’s job for now — and he will be an upgrade at the position — but the deal won’t prevent them from searching for their long-term answer. Perhaps even in this year’s NFL draft.

It fits with what Carroll said when he was hired, that he didn’t believe there was a need to give away a season while building the foundation of a perennial contender.

This is also somewhat reminiscent of Spytek’s 2023 Buccaneers, when he was their assistant general manager. The team had salary-cap issues and was expected to tank, but Tampa Bay made the playoffs after signing free agent Baker Mayfield to a team-friendly deal.

2. Short-term spending

The theme isn’t much different regarding the free-agent class as a whole.

Spytek and Carroll signed players who can contribute immediately — ensuring that the Raiders put a respectable team on the field in 2025 — but they didn’t do anything that will put them in salary-cap hell for years to come.

Raheem Mostert is a speedy runner who will be a part of fixing the issues in the backfield, but only for the one year he is signed.

Elandon Roberts might not be a ready-made replacement for Robert Spillane at middle linebacker, but he’s low risk as a good player on a one-year deal.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce is back with the team on a one-year deal after missing last season with a knee injury. Cornerback Eric Stokes got a one-year deal, too.

Safety Jeremy Chinn and offensive lineman Alex Cappa each got a two-year deal.

The longest deal was a three-year contract to retain Adam Butler after he put together an exceptional season at defensive tackle.

The Raiders had an abundance of money to spend, but there’s no rule that it has to be spent immediately. They were prudent in that regard.

3. Stick to the plan

Some fans and analysts expected the Raiders to use their significant cap resources to take big swings. That approach could have paid off had everything gone perfect with each decision.

That’s not what typically happens, though. More often, teams with those types of rosters fall short and then try to find ways to shed salary to get out from under that burden.

It’s clear the Raiders are trying to avoid that. They weren’t close enough in enough areas to make a push to build a Super Bowl roster by making a few splash moves.

They realize that the first step is to compete. From there, they can pursue a star free agent after the foundation is in place.

