Raiders take Purdue QB in 4th round of NFL draft

The Raiders traded back into the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL draft and selected Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell with pick No. 135.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Maryland defensive back Ja'Korian Bennett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media after the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders traded back into the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL draft and selected Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell with pick No. 135.

The Raiders parted with their picks at 144 and 214 to select the 6-3, 200-pound O’Connell, who played three seasons at Purdue, including the past two as the starter. He completed 826 of 1,239 passes for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns against 30 interceptions.

The Raiders’ plan in the draft was to add a young developmental quarterback to learn under Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.

— — — — —

The Raiders traded up in the fourth round and selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the 104th pick overall in Saturday’s NFL draft.

The 5-11, 188-pound Bennett played three seasons at Maryland and had 69 tackles and five interceptions in 25 games.

Bennett completed his collegiate career with an MVP trophy in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

As part of the deal with the Texans, the Raiders acquired picks 104 and 203 for picks 109 and 174.

The Raiders have seven picks over Saturday’s four rounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.