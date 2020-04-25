Raiders take Simpson, Robertson on final day of draft

The Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson and Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round to complete their draft class.

Raiders draft picks Amik Robertson, left, and John Simpson. (The Associated Press)

Louisiana Tech defensive back Amik Robertson watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Las Vegas Raiders used two picks to add depth at offensive line and wide receiver on Saturday.

Also among the picks was another player from Clemson, the team’s fifth from that school in two drafts.

Here’s more on what you need to know about the Raiders’ picks on Saturday:

John Simpson, guard

College: Clemson

Height: 6-4

Weight: 321 pounds

Drafted: Round 4, pick No. 3 (No. 109 overall)

Worth noting: The Raiders moved up 12 spots in a trade with the Detroit Lions to get Simpson, a first-team All-ACC performer and second-team Associated Press All-American as a senior. He started 29 of the Tigers’ 30 games over his last two seasons. He was the first member of his family to graduate from college.

Fit on Raiders: Offensive line is considered a strength for the Raiders, so Simpson will likely be looked at to provide depth and potentially develop into a starter.

“Right now, I’m just going to go in there and compete as much as I can,” Simpson said in a conference call. “I’m not sure what role (they expect from me), but I’m going to go in there and do my best.”

Simpson is known as a powerful run blocker with high character. How quickly he rises up the depth chart will depend on his ability to get out of his stance and keep his balance in the passing game. He said Saturday he’s been doing drills in the sand to improve his on his weaknesses.

Simpson continues the pipeline of Clemson players to the Raiders. He joins Tanner Muse, a safety the Raiders drafted Friday, and three players taken last year in defensive end Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Amik Robertson, cornerback

College: Louisiana Tech

Height: 5-8

Weight: 187 pounds

Drafted: Round 4, pick No. 33 (No. 139 overall)

Worth noting: Robertson earned recognition as a first- or second-teamer on four All-American teams before leaving Louisiana Tech after his junior season. He intercepted five passes and broke up 16, and belied his lack of size with 60 tackles, including eight for loss.

Fit on Raiders: Teams are always looking for defenders to help take away the middle of the field, and that should suit Robertson perfectly.

Bigger receivers could give him problems, but he doesn’t back down from anyone. He will take chances to get the ball back for his team, which can result in big plays either way, but he has elite ball skills.

Kyle Crabbs of thedraftnetwork.com called Robertson “an absolute delight to watch attack the football.”

“I want to prove Raider Nation didn’t make a mistake (in taking me),” Robertson said on a conference call. “They got the best DB in this class, a ball hawk that can force turnovers and get the ball back for the offense.”

Robertson was the second cornerback the Raiders took, after they picked Ohio State’s Damon Arnette in the first round. Arnette projects as an outside cornerback while Robertson should play in the slot. So both should have a chance to get on the field early as part of a young secondary.

