Raiders take the field for first time at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders set foot for the first time at their new home at Allegiant Stadium, and it was a sight to see

Raiders staff and players on the field prior to a Las Vegas Raiders team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Onto the field the Raiders walked at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, eyes wide open, their oohs and aahs muffled only by the loud music blaring from the state-of-the-art sound system.

On a day that can only be described as Christmas morning in the middle of the summer, a bunch of professional football players transformed into wide-eyed kids again.

The big present they excitedly unwrapped was the $2 billion palace they now call home, with Friday the first time the Raiders set foot in the stadium as a full team.

The occasion was the Raiders’ fifth day in full pads during their COVID-19 condensed training camp. But the actual practice was secondary to the significance of the Raiders gathering together at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

Not just for themselves, but also for their season ticket-holders watching from across Las Vegas and the country via a live-stream link provided to them by the club.

With COVID-19 altering everything that is normal about a customary NFL training camp — including the cancellation of all four preseason games for all 32 teams — the Raiders faced the possibility of not getting accustomed to their new stadium before they opened their home schedule on Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was apprehensive about that scenario, concerned that the awe of seeing the stadium for the first time would be a distraction as the Raiders prepared to play the Saints. But it was more than that.

The entire process of being transported to the stadium and getting the lowdown on its nooks and crannies — the new locker room, the training room, the path from the locker room to the stadium — didn’t need to be new on the night his team would play on Monday Night Football.

To expedite that process, Gruden came up with the idea of putting together a workout on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The wide-eyed grins of the players were eventually replaced by game faces as the Raiders got down to business. By no means was this a summer afternoon field trip to a fancy new stadium.

With the preseason completely sabotaged this year, Gruden and his staff desperately need to get an up-close look at his team in game-like conditions. Specifically, they need a close look at the slew of first and second-year players for which so much is needed for the Raiders to turn the corner in their first season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have been in full pads since Monday, but the five workouts prior to Friday did not include full take-to-the-ground tackling. For all the talk about the needlessness of preseason games in some quarters, at the least they give coaches a chance to assess players under full football conditions.

That sort of evaluation was the focus at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.

