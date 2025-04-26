Raiders draft wide receiver, defensive lineman in 4th round

The Raiders selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Raiders have added a big, speedy playmaker to their offense in the NFL draft.

The club selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton with their fourth-round pick (No. 108 overall) on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound Thornton ran a 4.3 40 at the NFL combine and averaged 21.9 yards per catch on his 65 career receptions. He split time between Oregon and Tennessee. Thornton caught 26 passes for 661 yards last season at Tennessee.

He is the second wide receiver added by the Raiders in the past two days, joining TCU’s Jack Bech, who was drafted in the second round Friday.

With their second pick in the fourth round, No. 135 overall, the Raiders drafted Tonka Hemingway, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive lineman from South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

