Raiders’ Tanner Muse headed to I.R., eligible to return

Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse is headed to the injured reserve list, a person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed. The person said Musehas been dealing with a toe injury that has been bothering throughout camp.

A third-round pick from Clemson last April, Muse tried to play through the injury while making the transition from college safety to NFL linebacker. Muse can now focus on getting healthy and is eligible to come off I.R within three weeks.

The Raiders had to wait until today to put Muse on I.R. — or after they set their 53-man roster on Saturday — in order for Muse to be eligible to return this year. Had he been placed on I.R. prior to that, he would have been lost for the season.

The NFL instituted new I.R. rules this year in response to COVID-19, one of which allows teams to put an unlimited number of players on I.R. for football or non-football related injuries, with the ability to recall them after three weeks.

At that point players are eligible to return to practice, with teams then having 21 days to add them to the active roster.

