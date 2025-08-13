Raiders TE ready for breakout year: ‘It’s time for me to do some things’

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, powered by a new mindset and a coaching staff that believes in him, is poised to break out in his third NFL season.

Playing professional football is tough enough. It’s even harder when you fight yourself any time you make a mistake.

That’s just what Raiders tight end Michael Mayer did in his first two NFL seasons. One poor rep could spiral into a prolonged period of ineffectiveness.

It wasn’t because the 2023 second-round pick wasn’t good enough. He would just pour so much energy into overthinking one bad play that he would dwell on the misstep and sabotage his next opportunity.

It’s taken time, self reflection and a daily routine for Mayer to stay out of that negative head space. He’s discovered the power of being his own best friend, rather than his own worst enemy. He’s learned when things go wrong, as they inevitably do in the NFL, he can just take a deep breath and move on.

“I think that’s very important, just in terms of, ‘All right, I made a mistake, don’t dwell on it. Don’t let it roll into another mistake or another mistake,’” Mayer said. “Move on. Do the best you can in the next play. Keep your head high. Have fun, smile, laugh, things like that.”

Getting right

It sounds so simple. But for a high achiever such as Mayer, who was a star at Kentucky prep powerhouse Covington Catholic and became one of the best tight end prospects in the country at Notre Dame, it was easier said than done.

After experiencing nothing but success most of his life, he wasn’t prepared for the ups and downs he went through with the Raiders. The losing, the regime changes and the lack of production added up.

Mayer, 24, stepped away from football for seven weeks last season to figure things out. He’s keeping the details of that break private, but he had a healthy new outlook when he returned. He also had a better plan to deal with the challenges he was facing.

It’s carried over to his third training camp with the Raiders. Mayer’s improved mindset, as well as a new coaching staff that plans to get him involved, has him poised for a breakout season.

Coach Pete Carroll made sure to connect with Mayer soon after taking the Raiders’ job.

“We started out going heart to heart and him understanding what we’re all about,” Carroll said. “He embraced it and took it as well as anybody could take the challenge of bringing it day in and day out.”

Mayer, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 256 pounds, believes it starts with the peace of mind he’s created for himself and the plan he put in place to protect it.

“It’s one of those things where you can’t just say, ‘OK, I’m feeling better. I’m going to stop trying on all this stuff and then I’m going to go right back down in the dumps or wherever,’” Mayer said. “So, it’s always a process, and I think for the rest of my NFL career, I’m probably going to just be process, process, process. That’s just the way it’s going to be for me and my mind and my body, and that’s OK. I can do that, I can handle that and I’m ready for it.”

Carroll’s influence

Mayer has provided reminders of the immense talent he possesses throughout training camp. He’s also shown he and second-year tight end Brock Bowers could be a dynamic duo.

Mayer has 48 catches for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games. He could match those totals this season based on how new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is using him.

“It’s year three for me,” Mayer said. “It’s time for me to do some things, and I’m very excited about it.”

Mayer is also embracing the environment Carroll has created. He didn’t throw shade at previous coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce, but made it clear things have changed.

“It’s very refreshing to just have such a positive culture here,” Mayer said.

Mayer also praised Carroll for the effort he makes to get to know his players on a personal level. For someone such as Mayer, who has faced mental hurdles his first two seasons, that connection goes a long way.

“I want to walk past the head coach in the hall and say what’s up and say, ‘How was your night?’ and stuff like that,” Mayer said. “I want to smile. I want to laugh with him. I want to joke with him. And that’s somebody you want to win games for. That’s somebody I’m going to put my body on the line for every single day when I get out there.”

