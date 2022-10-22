Raiders-Texans fantasy football: Dameon Pierce is elite back

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has seen his production soar after putting a scare into those who drafted him with a disappointing Week 1 performance.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Stock in Dameon Pierce was soaring throughout the summer faster than gas prices.

It then took one week for many fantasy managers to sour on their shares of the Texans’ rookie running back and start looking to sell low.

They are regretting that decision six weeks later.

The average draft position for Pierce steadily rose from about the eighth round in late June to about the end of the fifth round by the start of the regular season.

That was before he had just 33 yards rushing in the opener while operating behind the uninspiring Rex Burkhead in the Houston backfield. Even more concerning was the fact that Pierce got just one target, which he caught for 6 yards.

Mired in a timeshare and without a role in the passing game, some managers benched or dropped Pierce.

He had 69 rushing yards and one catch the next week, though it was clear he was seizing control of the workload.

Now Pierce has scored a touchdown in three straight games and averaged 20 carries for 103.3 yards in those games. He has also caught 11 of 13 targets to establish himself as a fantasy starter.

He will look to keep that going for the Texans, who had a bye last week, when they visit the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Pierce leads a list of intriguing fantasy options for the game.

Buy

Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders — He might not be fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him for the past two games, but opportunity is among the biggest assets a player can offer a fantasy manager.

Moreau is a reliable short to intermediate option who should provide a security blanket for quarterback Derek Carr with Darren Waller out with a hamstring injury.

Moreau never has had the consistent production his skill set would suggest, but this could be as good a chance he has been given.

Those who stream tight ends might not have a better option this week.

Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders — Kickers are mostly an afterthought because there is so much variance on opportunities.

But Carlson is close to automatic, and there will be plenty of chances for points with an offense that struggles in the red zone. Plus, with his home games played indoors, there are no bad weather concerns late in the season unless the Raiders are on the road.

Sell

Davis Mills, QB, Texans — He shouldn’t be on your radar with the possible exception of a superflex league. Even then, there are probably better options.

Mills hasn’t taken a step forward this season, throwing for five touchdowns in five games. He has yet to throw for 250 yards in a game and doesn’t run much.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans — He might have a good game this week with Nate Hobbs out for the Raiders, and that’s what you want as a fantasy manager who has shares of Cooks.

That would increase his trade value so you can get the points this week and then get more for him on the trade market. He still has speed and talent in his 29-year-old legs, but his ceiling is limited in this offense.

Plus, there are some positive peripheral numbers suggesting wideout Nico Collins is on the verge of breaking out.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.