Raiders-Texans preview: Offense looks to bounce back against top defense

The Raiders are coming off one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history and now will face one of the NFL’s best defenses in the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) smiles as he celebrates a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals by Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) arrives to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) greets tight end Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) pursues Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have struggled to move the football regardless of opponent, the play-caller or quarterback.

Now, they will face one of the NFL’s best defenses when they play at Houston on Sunday.

The Texans (9-5) have won six games in a row, and the Raiders (2-12) have dropped eight straight.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Texans

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

■ TV: Fox (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Texans -14; total 38½

Series history

The Texans have lost three of the past five meetings, but still have an 8-5 lead in a series that dates to 2004.

Houston won five of the first six matchups between the teams after entering the NFL as an expansion team in 2002.

The Texans won the only postseason meeting, a 27-14 wild-card victory after the 2016 season that was sidetracked by a Derek Carr injury. Backup quarterback Connor Cook went 18-for-45 with three interceptions.

Last meeting

Oct. 23, 2022 — Josh Jacobs had two touchdown runs, and Duron Harmon added a 73-yard interception return as part of a 21-0 fourth quarter for the Raiders in a 38-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

Jacobs had three touchdowns in all as part of a 143-yard rushing day.

Derek Carr was 21-for-27 for 241 yards with a touchdown to Mack Hollins.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders, who have one of the lowest implied team totals in the NFL this season, will get a field goal on their first offensive possession.

2. A defensive touchdown will be scored by the Raiders on an interception return.

3. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will score two touchdowns for the second consecutive game.

Storyline

Another road game that looks like a mismatch.

The Texans have won six straight games after a slow start to the season, largely on the strength of one of the NFL’s most feared defenses.

That’s not a great matchup for a Raiders team that has struggled just to pick up first downs for much of the season and is coming off one of the most embarrassing offensive performances in the NFL in years.

Houston will be looking to remain in the race for the AFC South title. The Raiders are still in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

When the Texans have the ball

While the Texans’ identity is a stifling and hard-hitting defense, they also have a balanced offense that is efficient, if not spectacular.

The most dangerous player is Collins, a wide receiver who took a short pass and raced 57 yards on the second play from scrimmage last week.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for that guy,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “The toughness, it jumps off the tape. His ability to catch the ball, and in traffic, his willingness to break tackles and make plays. But what catches my eyes with receivers first and foremost is how they block in the run game. They demand that of those guys, and he’s doing a good job with that.”

The question is whom Collins will be blocking for with several injuries to the Texans’ running back corps, but they have proven effective with a committee approach.

Jawhar Jordan played for the first time this season last week and ran for 101 yards.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been inconsistent, but is coming off a three-touchdown game.

Graham has not faced Stroud, but is impressed by his size and mobility.

“Then the way the ball comes out of his hand,” Graham said. “He can really throw the ball, and then the decisions he’s making, whether it’s the quick game or their play actions and their boots, he does a good job.”

When the Raiders have the ball

The good news is it can’t get much worse.

The offense is coming off a 75-yard effort in a 31-0 loss at Philadelphia, the second-lowest total in franchise history.

The Raiders had seven first downs and were 3-for-12 on third downs.

“We need more possessions, and part of that is certainly staying on the field on third downs,” quarterbacks coach and interim play-caller Greg Olson said. “But when you look at it, I think we had three possessions in the first half and three in the second half, and then two two-minute drives.”

Quarterback Geno Smith missed the game but will return Sunday, though he hasn’t been much more effective than Kenny Pickett was in relief.

Running back Ashton Jeanty has also struggled behind an offensive line that has been dominated on a consistent basis. Its challenge doesn’t get any easier against one of the league’s most physical defenses.

Injury report

■ Raiders: Out: T Kolton Miller (ankle). Questionable: C/G Jordan Meredith (ankle).

■ Texans: Questionable: RB Woody Marks (ankle), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique), RB Nick Chubb (ribs), DE Darrell Taylor (ankle), WR Christian Kirk (illness), WR Justin Watson (calf).

The pick

Texans 27, Raiders 9

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal