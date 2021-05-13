98°F
Raiders

Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 1:42 pm
 
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Raiders home games are the most sought after tickets in the NFL.

Six of the 10 most in-demand NFL games, including four of the top five, involve the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, according to VividSeats, which tracks secondary market prices.

Of the top five, only Tom Brady’s return to New England with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is No. 1 with an average ticket price of $1,376, eclipses four Raiders home games.

The home and season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens is No. 2 at $944. The Week 10 game against in-conference rival Kansas City Chiefs is No. 3 at $823. The Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is N0. 4 at $673 and the Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears at $654 rounds out the Top 5.

The Raiders’ home games versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 were seventh and ninth on the list, with an average ticket price of $600 and $503, respectively.

A combination of the lure of Las Vegas and the brand new 65,000-seat stadium are drawing opposing teams’ fans to the market.

“Basically, it’s a really attractive destination for NFL fans to make the trip to watch their team play the Raiders and spend the weekend in Vegas,” said Steve Spiewak, a spokesman for VividSeats.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

