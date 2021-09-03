Raiders tickets part of new Allegiant Air packages

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has added Raiders game tickets to its list of available package deals for travelers wanting to fly in for a game at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has introduced package deals that include Las Vegas Raiders game tickets in addition to flights, hotel rooms and rental cars.

The company, which owns the naming rights to the stadium where Raiders games are played, announced the new package deals Friday.

“We’ve long known that our customers are huge football fans, and they’ve told us through surveys and feedback that Las Vegas is their number one city when it comes to traveling to see their teams play,” Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a release announcing the packages. “Our partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders gives us the opportunity to make that happen.”

No team and venue in history has relied more on travel as part of the game-day experience than the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, DeAngelo said.

“Whether it’s Raider Nation coming from Oakland and throughout the West, or visiting fans coming to see the Raiders take on Chicago, Kansas City or Cincinnati, we know diehard football fans will appreciate being able to schedule their entire trip to Allegiant Stadium with just a few clicks,” he said.

DeAngelo said a limited number of tickets would be available for each home game.

Raiders home games are scheduled Sept. 13 (Baltimore Ravens), Sept. 26 (Miami Dolphins), Oct. 10 (Chicago Bears), Oct. 24 (Philadelphia Eagles), Nov. 14 (Kansas City Chiefs), Nov. 21 (Cincinnati Bengals), Dec. 5 (Washington Football Team), Dec. 26 (Denver Broncos) and Jan. 9 (Los Angeles Chargers).

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.