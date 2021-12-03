Raiders tight end doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Washington

The Raiders could be without one of their best players when they host the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stands on the sideline with his hands on his hips during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium, interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday.

Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee Nov. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.

The Raiders will be without reserve defensive end Carl Nassib, who injured his knee against the Cowboys.

