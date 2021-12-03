69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Raiders tight end doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Washington

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2021 - 12:51 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stands on the sideline with his hands on his hips during t ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stands on the sideline with his hands on his hips during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium, interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday.

Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee Nov. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.

The Raiders will be without reserve defensive end Carl Nassib, who injured his knee against the Cowboys.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
2
Brent Musburger calls Jon Gruden email leaks a ‘hit job’
Brent Musburger calls Jon Gruden email leaks a ‘hit job’
3
DeSean Jackson enjoys birthday with Marshawn Lynch
DeSean Jackson enjoys birthday with Marshawn Lynch
4
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
5
Circuit court upholds dismissal of Oakland lawsuit against Raiders
Circuit court upholds dismissal of Oakland lawsuit against Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the second quarter of an NFL footbal ...
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
By / RJ

What if Mike Tomlin, Nick Saban, Tony Dungy, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Pete Carroll or Dabo Swinney were to be the next coach of the Raiders? Or will it be Rich Bisaccia?