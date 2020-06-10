Raiders tight end Jason Witten meets with community leaders

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) smiles as he gives a broadcast interview from the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Arlington, Texas. Witten is returning to Monday Night Football in his more accustomed role as the Dallas Cowboys’ tight end and not a television analyst for the ESPN production. Witten didn’t know if ESPN asked to have him miked for the game, but wanted no part of it. He said he has done it before and he didn’t like. His focus this week is to help the Cowboys build for their big win over the Eagles two weeks ago (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

New Raiders tight end Jason Witten met with community leaders Tuesday to discuss issues such as improved police relations.

He visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden area command and spoke on the Raiders’ website about discussions that took place amid the backdrop of local and national protests targeting police actions against African Americans.

Witten said former Dallas Cowboys teammate DeMarco Murray, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, invited him to take part.

“I know from life experience, some of my best friends, some of the people I respect the most had a much more challenging situation than I did,” Witten said. “A big reason why was the color of their skin. I think that black lives matter, and I would communicate that to all of my following.”

The Raiders signed Witten, a 16-year veteran and 11-time Pro Bowl member, on March 17. Part of the reason for the signing, the Raiders said, was the leadership that Witten would bring to the team.

He was the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“I know the tradition of (late owner) Al Davis and the Raiders organization,” Witten said. “I felt it when I signed from (owner) Mark Davis and coach (Jon) Gruden. I see it with the players, the leaders on that team, the passion they have not to just be the best on the field, but to use that platform to make a difference in this city.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.