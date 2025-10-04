75°F
Raiders News

Raiders tight end to miss 2nd straight game

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suf ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders Q&A: Veteran RB talks being inactive, shark bites, Tyreek Hill
Mark Sanchez walks on the field before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jackson ...
NFL broadcaster, scheduled to call Raiders-Colts game, stabbed in Indianapolis
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll consoles offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) as he is assisted ...
Raiders-Colts preview: Pressure falls on offensive line in Indianapolis
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 5 — Raiders With A Chance to Tame The Colts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2025 - 12:38 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders will be without tight end Michael Mayer for the second straight game Sunday against the Colts.

Mayer suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the Commanders and has not played since.

Mayer practiced on a limited basis this week, but has not cleared the concussion protocol to play.

Star tight end Brock Bowers was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Bowers is expected to play.

The other tight ends on the roster are Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon.

