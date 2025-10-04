Raiders tight end to miss 2nd straight game

The Raiders will be without tight end Michael Mayer for the second straight game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of a concussion.

Vegas Nation Gameday Week 5 — Raiders With A Chance to Tame The Colts

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders will be without tight end Michael Mayer for the second straight game Sunday against the Colts.

Mayer suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the Commanders and has not played since.

Mayer practiced on a limited basis this week, but has not cleared the concussion protocol to play.

Star tight end Brock Bowers was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Bowers is expected to play.

The other tight ends on the roster are Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X