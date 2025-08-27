88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders tinker with roster, claim edge rusher off waivers from Rams

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) guard Wyatt Bowles (60) battle during an NFL t ...
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) guard Wyatt Bowles (60) battle during an NFL training camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
More Stories
FILE 0- Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the broadcast booth during the second ha ...
NFL loosens broadcast restrictions on Raiders’ Tom Brady
Raiders’ newest wide receiver plans to be ready for Week 1 vs. Patriots
Raiders’ 53-man roster breakdown: How many draft picks made the cut?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) runs with the ball during a practice at the team ...
Raiders trade for veteran QB after injury to Aidan O’Connell
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 10:15 am
 

The Raiders claimed edge rusher Brennan Jackson off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

Jackson, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Washington State in 2024. He appeared in seven games for Los Angeles last season and had three tackles and a pass breakup.

The Raiders, by claiming Jackson, will have to waive or release a player from their 53-man roster. They could also place someone on injured reserve.

None of the players the Raiders cut Tuesday were claimed by another team. That means they are all eligible to sign with their practice squad.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES