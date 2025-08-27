Raiders tinker with roster, claim edge rusher off waivers from Rams

The Raiders continued to tinker with their 53-man roster ahead of the season opener, claiming an edge rusher off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

Raiders trade for veteran QB after injury to Aidan O’Connell

Raiders’ 53-man roster breakdown: How many draft picks made the cut?

Raiders’ newest wide receiver plans to be ready for Week 1 vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) guard Wyatt Bowles (60) battle during an NFL training camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

The Raiders claimed edge rusher Brennan Jackson off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

Jackson, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Washington State in 2024. He appeared in seven games for Los Angeles last season and had three tackles and a pass breakup.

The Raiders, by claiming Jackson, will have to waive or release a player from their 53-man roster. They could also place someone on injured reserve.

None of the players the Raiders cut Tuesday were claimed by another team. That means they are all eligible to sign with their practice squad.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.