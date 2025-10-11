Raiders-Titans preview: Losing skid must end against NFL doormat

The Raiders’ first season under Pete Carroll has already fallen short of expectations. It would turn into a disaster if they can’t beat the Titans at home Sunday.

3 things to know about Titans: Can rookie QB build off crazy comeback?

The Raiders (1-4) will try to earn their first home win of the season and stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Titans (1-4) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Tennessee is one of the worst teams in the NFL, but it has an exciting young quarterback and some momentum coming off its first victory.

Game information

■ Who: Titans at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, play-by-play; Jonathan Vilma, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -4½, total 41½

Series history

The Raiders lead 30-22 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1960 when the Titans were named the Houston Oilers.

Tennessee has won the last two meetings.

The Raiders have won all four postseason matchups between the two franchises and outscored the Titans 164-45 in those games. That includes victories in the 1967 AFL title game and 2003 AFC title game.

Last meeting

Sept. 25, 2022 — The Raiders’ two-point conversion attempt with 1:14 to play failed and their late rally fell short in a 24-22 loss in Nashville.

The team trailed 24-10 at the half, but quarterback Derek Carr almost brought it all the way back. He finished with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, while wide receiver Mack Hollins had eight catches for 158 yards and a score.

Running back Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Titans.

Bold predictions

1. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will set a season high with at least 22 carries. He’ll also gain more than 100 yards and score twice.

2. The Raiders, who have forced four turnovers their first five games, will return an interception for a touchdown against the Titans.

3. Tight end Michael Mayer will have at least 60 receiving yards after missing two games with a concussion. He had 47 yards his first three games.

Storyline

The Raiders’ season could go from bad to disastrous with a loss Sunday.

The team, for the most part, has been somewhat competitive. The Raiders are one blocked field goal against the Bears away from being 2-3.

But the Titans might be the NFL’s worst team. Even their win last week, a 22-21 victory over the Cardinals, required a number of crazy plays to go Tennessee’s way.

The Raiders need a get-right game and the Titans are the ideal opponent. They have to come out with a win.

When the Titans have the ball

Tennessee’s season is all about developing quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

Ward has been up and down as a rookie, completing 51.8 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions. But he has shown glimpses of potential.

“He definitely has a live arm,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “I mean, he made a couple really good seam throws throughout the year. Has real good command of the offense for a rookie in terms of the check system they’re using.”

Ward can operate the Titans’ offense from the pocket, but he’s dangerous out of structure. He also has some support in the backfield with running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is another talented playmaker the Raiders need to be aware of.

When the Raiders have the ball

Quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions, needs to stop turning the ball over. That’s the main issue the Raiders have to address.

It’s not all on Smith, of course. His protection needs to be better. The wide receivers have to run sharper routes and fight harder for the ball. Coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also need to get on the same page.

Carroll appeared to call Kelly out Wednesday for not running the ball enough. Kelly defended himself Thursday.

“That’s what our game plan is every game, unless you get into … we talked about it in the Chargers game, when you get in the second half, that skews,” Kelly said. “But we had 25 attempts last week in the game. There was real balance in the first half of the football game when it was a close game. I think it gets out of hand, so when you look at some of the numbers, I think we had 25 rushing attempts and 36 passing attempts at the end of the day. But in the first half, it was really even.”

Discord between the coach and offensive coordinator, real or perceived, can’t be a good thing for a team trying to snap a losing streak.

Expect Jeanty to get the ball early and often in response to Carroll’s comments. The Raiders should be able to run the ball effectively against the Titans, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. That could put Smith in more advantageous situations and help him build some confidence.

The one concern is he won’t be able to throw to his top target. Tight end Brock Bowers will miss his second straight game with a knee injury he suffered in the Raiders’ season opener.

“I think it changes everybody’s job when you lose the premier tight end in the NFL,” Kelly said. “Play-calling is different. … You can really do some different things with (Bowers). You just lose that aspect.”

Injury report

■ Titans: OUT: OL Blake Hance (shoulder), CB Marcus Harris (calf), OLB Arden Key (quad), WR Bryce Oliver (knee), K Joey Slye (right calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson (ankle), RT JC Latham (hip). FULL: DL James Lynch (shoulder), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), CB L’Jarius Sneed (wrist), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle), LB James Williams Sr. (wrist), S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring).

■ Raiders: OUT: TE Brock Bowers (knee). QUESTIONABLE: P AJ Cole (right ankle). FULL: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), TE Michael Mayer (concussion), DT JJ Pegues (knee), RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle), Eric Stokes (knee).

The pick

Raiders 27, Titans 13

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal