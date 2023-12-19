Raiders to add bulk on defensive line with signing of nose tackle

The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with free-agent nose tackle Marquan McCall. The 350-pound McCall played the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall (78) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with free-agent nose tackle Marquan McCall, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday.

The deal is expected to become official this week.

McCall, 24, played the 2022 season with the Panthers after joining Carolina as an undrafted free agent from Kentucky. As a rookie, the 6-foot-3-inch, 350-pounder had 15 tackles, including two for loss.

The Panthers waived McCall at the end of training camp in August, and the Patriots picked him up. New England released him after he reportedly failed a physical because of a knee injury.

