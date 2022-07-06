Raiders to announce new team president

Raiders owner Mark Davis will introduce the unnamed president at a news conference Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders owner Mark Davis (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders are set to announce their new team president Thursday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis will introduce the unnamed president at a news conference at 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

The team has been without a president since interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired in May. Ventrelle took over the role last year, following former president Marc Badain’s resignation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

