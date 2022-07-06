Raiders to announce new team president
Raiders owner Mark Davis will introduce the unnamed president at a news conference Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are set to announce their new team president Thursday.
Raiders owner Mark Davis will introduce the unnamed president at a news conference at 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
The team has been without a president since interim president Dan Ventrelle was fired in May. Ventrelle took over the role last year, following former president Marc Badain’s resignation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.