Raiders to face Packers without Brown, Williams

The Raiders are fresh off a bye week, but will face the Green Bay Packers without starting right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

The Vegas Nation team previews the matchup and breaks down who may step up on the offensive line and from the wide receivers in Lambeau Field.