Raiders

Raiders to get an inside look at Senior Bowl prospects

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2023 - 7:10 am
 
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches from the sideline during the second half o ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are expected to pour significant assets into fixing their defense this offseason, and they just got a bit of a leg up as it relates to the draft.

Patrick Graham, who just completed his first season as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, was named the head coach of the National Team for next month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was named head coach of the American Team.

The benefit for the Raiders and Graham is the intimate look and insight they will get on most of the top senior draft prospects in the country. That includes the weeklong practices and meetings Graham will preside over ahead of the actual game on Feb. 4.

The Raiders have the seventh overall pick in April’s draft, and nine picks overall at this point.

