93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders to host open practice at Allegiant Stadium in August

A Raiders fan wants to invite defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) to his graduation during an open p ...
A Raiders fan wants to invite defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) to his graduation during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Las Veg ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) work on drills during a ...
Raiders training camp preview: Can offensive line be an asset?
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks in a pass during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermou ...
Raiders training camp preview: Will TE Brock Bowers find running mate?
Raiders waive QB with Carroll’s 1st training camp approaching
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) looks to head coach Pete Carroll after a pass was thro ...
Raiders training camp preview: Can young receivers make impact?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2025 - 10:49 am
 

The Raiders will host an open practice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Allegiant Stadium, offering fans the chance to see the team in action ahead of the 2025 season.

The club said tickets are limited and will cost $5 — with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation.

The Raiders will kick off training camp July 23 at their Henderson practice facility. It will be their first under coach Pete Carroll, who was hired in January.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES