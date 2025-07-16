Raiders to host open practice at Allegiant Stadium in August

The Raiders will host an open practice at Allegiant Stadium in August during their first training camp under coach Pete Carroll.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A Raiders fan wants to invite defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) to his graduation during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders will host an open practice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Allegiant Stadium, offering fans the chance to see the team in action ahead of the 2025 season.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Silver & Black! Join us for Raiders Open Practice, Saturday, August 2 @ Allegiant Stadium. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/eSJLEFBrJ9 pic.twitter.com/Y7AyBs9WaB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 16, 2025

The club said tickets are limited and will cost $5 — with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation.

The Raiders will kick off training camp July 23 at their Henderson practice facility. It will be their first under coach Pete Carroll, who was hired in January.

