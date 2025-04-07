Raiders to host standout RB, QB prospects Tuesday in Las Vegas

The Raiders are expected to host the draft’s top running back prospect and a standout quarterback for a visit Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman Tatuo Martinson (98) on a run in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

The Raiders are hosting two standout prospects Tuesday with the NFL draft approaching later this month.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers are scheduled to come to Las Vegas for two of the team’s 30 pre-draft visits.

Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, could be in play for the Raiders with the sixth overall pick. The first round takes place April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Raiders are scheduled to make nine picks over the three days of the draft.

Jeanty, 21, ran for 2,601 yards on 374 carries last season and scored 29 touchdowns. The Jacksonville native, listed at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, helped the Broncos win the Mountain West and reach the College Football Playoff.

Ewers, 22, is expected to be a mid- or late-round selection. The Southlake, Texas, native, listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, completed 65.8 percent of his passes last season for 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Other players the Raiders have scheduled or concluded visits with include Miami (Florida) quarterback Cam Ward, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Georgia safety Malaki Starks, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan and William and Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant.

