Raiders to interview former NFL coach of the year

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, center, walks on the field during the NFL football ...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, center, walks on the field during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 7:04 am
 
Updated January 8, 2026 - 7:14 am

The Raiders have added a two-time NFL Coach of the Year to their head coaching search.

The club will interview former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Thursday for their vacancy. Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday but is one of the most sought-after candidates on the market.

The Raiders have requested interviews with Davis Webb, the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in their search to replace Pete Carroll.

Webb met virtually with the Raiders on Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old Stefanski had a 45-56 record with the Browns, including two playoff appearances and a postseason victory.

He has already met with the New York Giants and is scheduled to speak to the Tennessee Titans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

