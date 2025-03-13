Raiders to introduce new players to media

The Raiders will introduce their new players on Thursday.

Raiders say goodbye to veteran QB, center on 1st day of free agency

The Raiders will introduce a handful of their new players on Thursday at their Henderson practice facility.

Additions this offseason include guard Alex Cappa, safety Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Elandon Roberts and cornerback Eric Stokes.

Also Thursday, the Raiders made the trade for quarterback Geno Smith official, with the Seattle Seahawks receiving a 2025 third-round pick (92nd overall) in return.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

