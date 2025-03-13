51°F
Raiders News

Raiders to introduce new players to media

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow ...
Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 10:44 am
 

The Raiders will introduce a handful of their new players on Thursday at their Henderson practice facility.

Additions this offseason include guard Alex Cappa, safety Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Elandon Roberts and cornerback Eric Stokes.

Also Thursday, the Raiders made the trade for quarterback Geno Smith official, with the Seattle Seahawks receiving a 2025 third-round pick (92nd overall) in return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

