Raiders to introduce No. 1 pick Ashton Jeanty to media

Running back Ashton Jeanty will arrive in Las Vegas on Friday for the first time as a member of the Raiders.

Ashton Jeanty is interviewed by media after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Running back Ashton Jeanty will arrive in Las Vegas on Friday for the first time as a member of the Raiders, a day after the team selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

Jeanty, 21, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as one of the best players in college football last season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for Boise State.

He is scheduled to address the media around 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

