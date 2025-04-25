75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders to introduce No. 1 pick Ashton Jeanty to media

Ashton Jeanty is interviewed by media after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixt ...
Ashton Jeanty is interviewed by media after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP Content Services for the NFL)
More Stories
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a ti ...
Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders after all? Don’t count it out
Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders
Raiders look to revive run game, pick ‘perfect player’ in 1st round
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field following a 27-20 win against the Los Angel ...
From Stabler to Russell to Carr, Raiders have spotty draft history at QB
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 11:01 am
 

Running back Ashton Jeanty will arrive in Las Vegas on Friday for the first time as a member of the Raiders, a day after the team selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

Jeanty, 21, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as one of the best players in college football last season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for Boise State.

He is scheduled to address the media around 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES