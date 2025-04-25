Raiders to introduce No. 1 pick Ashton Jeanty to media
Running back Ashton Jeanty will arrive in Las Vegas on Friday for the first time as a member of the Raiders, a day after the team selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.
Jeanty, 21, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as one of the best players in college football last season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for Boise State.
He is scheduled to address the media around 1:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
