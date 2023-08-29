Raiders to keep 3 QBs; complete list of cuts
The Raiders submitted their 53-man roster to the NFL on Tuesday. One notable decision was to keep quarterback Brian Hoyer.
Despite the impressive preseason of rookie Aidan O’Connell, it looks as if he will start the season as the third-string quarterback after the Raiders opted to keep veteran Brian Hoyer on the 53-man roster they submitted to the NFL on Tuesday.
On the surface, Hoyer remaining on the team indicates he will be the primary backup to starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
Hoyer remaining on the team was one of a handful of surprises to emerge Tuesday.
In addition, the trade of Neil Farrell to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick and waiving Matthew Butler means the Raiders have parted ways with their two defensive tackle draft picks from a year ago.
Cutting cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Tyler Hall was unexpected given how much the Raiders were counting on them going into training camp.
If Hall clears waivers and Shelley is not signed by another team, both are candidates to join the 16-player practice squad.
The Raiders also released wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Keelan Cole. That opened a roster spot for Kristian Wilkerson, who played well during the preseason.
Farrell, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, appears to have been beaten out by younger prospects. Among them, potentially, is Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick this year from Arizona State.
In addition, the Raiders have released linebacker Drake Thomas, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell.
Thomas is a bit of a surprise considering how well he played in camp and during the preseason. If he clears waivers, he is expected to be added to the Raiders’ practice squad.
Webb, an undrafted free agent, spent last season with the Raiders. Rochell played one game for the Raiders last season after being released by the Browns.
Johnson played last season with the Bills. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal during free agency.
The other three are strong possibilities to be added to the practice squad.
Here’s a list of the team’s transactions Tuesday:
WAIVED
David Agoha DE
Matthew Butler DT
McClendon Curtis G
Cole Fotheringham TE
Jaydon Grant S
Tyler Hall CB
Azizi Hearn CB
Kana’i Mauga LB
Sincere McCormick RB
Netane Muti G
Adam Plant DE
John Samuel Shenker TE
George Tarlas DE
Drake Thomas LB
Sam Webb CB
RELEASED
Alex Bars G
Keelan Cole Sr. WR
Phillip Dorsett II WR
Hroniss Grasu C
Jaquan Johnson S
Isaac Rochell DE
Duke Shelley CB
Cam Sims WR
Damien Williams RB
Jordan Willis DE
RESERVE/INJURED LIST
Dalton Wagner T
TRADED
DT Neil Farrell to Kansas City Chiefs for sixth-round pick
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.