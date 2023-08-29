Raiders to keep 3 QBs; complete list of cuts

The Raiders submitted their 53-man roster to the NFL on Tuesday. One notable decision was to keep quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Brian Hoyer (7), Chase Garbers (14), and Aidan O'Connell (4), warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Raiders quarterbacks Brian Hoyer (7) and Aidan O'Connell (4) discuss with their coaches during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) warms up prior to a preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) has a pass deflected by Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas #57 plays during pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Despite the impressive preseason of rookie Aidan O’Connell, it looks as if he will start the season as the third-string quarterback after the Raiders opted to keep veteran Brian Hoyer on the 53-man roster they submitted to the NFL on Tuesday.

On the surface, Hoyer remaining on the team indicates he will be the primary backup to starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hoyer remaining on the team was one of a handful of surprises to emerge Tuesday.

In addition, the trade of Neil Farrell to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick and waiving Matthew Butler means the Raiders have parted ways with their two defensive tackle draft picks from a year ago.

Cutting cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Tyler Hall was unexpected given how much the Raiders were counting on them going into training camp.

If Hall clears waivers and Shelley is not signed by another team, both are candidates to join the 16-player practice squad.

The Raiders also released wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Keelan Cole. That opened a roster spot for Kristian Wilkerson, who played well during the preseason.

Farrell, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, appears to have been beaten out by younger prospects. Among them, potentially, is Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick this year from Arizona State.

In addition, the Raiders have released linebacker Drake Thomas, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell.

Thomas is a bit of a surprise considering how well he played in camp and during the preseason. If he clears waivers, he is expected to be added to the Raiders’ practice squad.

Webb, an undrafted free agent, spent last season with the Raiders. Rochell played one game for the Raiders last season after being released by the Browns.

Johnson played last season with the Bills. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal during free agency.

The other three are strong possibilities to be added to the practice squad.

Here’s a list of the team’s transactions Tuesday:

WAIVED

David Agoha DE

Matthew Butler DT

McClendon Curtis G

Cole Fotheringham TE

Jaydon Grant S

Tyler Hall CB

Azizi Hearn CB

Kana’i Mauga LB

Sincere McCormick RB

Netane Muti G

Adam Plant DE

John Samuel Shenker TE

George Tarlas DE

Drake Thomas LB

Sam Webb CB

RELEASED

Alex Bars G

Keelan Cole Sr. WR

Phillip Dorsett II WR

Hroniss Grasu C

Jaquan Johnson S

Isaac Rochell DE

Duke Shelley CB

Cam Sims WR

Damien Williams RB

Jordan Willis DE

RESERVE/INJURED LIST

Dalton Wagner T

TRADED

DT Neil Farrell to Kansas City Chiefs for sixth-round pick

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.