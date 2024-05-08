Raiders to move training camp to Southern California
The Raiders are escaping the summer heat of Las Vegas for the coastal climate of Costa Mesa after coming to terms on a one-year agreement to hold training camp there.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders will be spending the summer in Southern California.
The club is escaping the summer heat of Las Vegas for the coastal climate of Costa Mesa after coming to terms with city leaders on a one-year agreement to hold training camp there this year.
The deal became official Tuesday after the City of Costa Mesa voted 7-0 on a deal that allows the Raiders to use the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as their training camp base.
The Raiders will pay $165,000 in rent to Costa Mesa as part of the agreement.
They also will pay $600,000 for field improvements, including some irrigation and flattening the field surface at the sports complex, hold a team training camp for kids ages 6 to 12, give 100 tickets for local students to attend an NFL game in Southern California and donate outdoor weight training equipment to Costa Mesa High School. They also will donate $10,000 to a local youth sports team.
The Raiders are currently in talks with Costa Mesa High School, which is adjacent to Jack Hammett, about building a temporary locker room and weight room facility to use during camp.
The Chargers have been using Jack Hammett Sports Complex as their training camp site since moving to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. They are expected to move to their new headquarters in El Segundo this season.
Since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, the Raiders have held training camp at their Henderson practice facility. But the challenge of working around the summer heat, which often meant scheduling morning practices as early as 7 am, has been burdensome.
Moving camp to Costa Mesa will alleviate those issues. Also, the space at Jack Hammett Sports Complex should allow for more interaction with fans, many of whom were shut out of attending camp in Henderson because of space considerations.
In addition to the Raiders, the Houston Texans also expressed interest in moving their 2024 training camp to Costa Mesa.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.