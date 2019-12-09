Raiders to play final game in Oakland next weekend

After being eliminated from winning the AFC West with Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Titans, the Raiders will play their final game at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum next Sunday.

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

An Oakland Raiders fan holds up an Oaktown sign during the second half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Former Oakland Raiders punter Shane Lechler lights a torch for former Raiders owner Al Davis before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders have given Oakland some highs and lows this season, going 4-2 in the Bay Area. But next week will represent the end of an era.

“It’s obviously really important,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We’re trying every way we can to win a game. I know we had some ugly moments today and in the last couple weeks. But we’ve had some bright spots this season.

“I get emotional about it — so do a lot of people.”

Quarterback Derek Carr said he’s pumped to get on the field and wants an enjoyable performance for fans as the final game in Oakland.

“They’re probably going to be a little sad it’s the last time, right? But it’s out of our control,” Carr said. “I’m juiced, I’m gonna be amped up. So I’ll have to calm down so I don’t throw it out of bounds to the 20th row. But hopefully we win the game and I can give somebody a ball.”

