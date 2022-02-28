Raiders to play in Hall of Fame game

The Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game. Cliff Branch, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, will be honored in Canton at same time.

Painted bricks of the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo in the concourse of the stadium during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Canton, OH. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys, 16-3. (James D. Smith via AP)

The Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, the league announced Monday.

The game is the NFL’s annual preseason kickoff and is the centerpiece of a weekend of events honoring the new inductees.

The announcement comes as late wide receiver Cliff Branch will be one of the Hall of Fame inductees.

