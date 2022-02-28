66°F
Raiders to play in Hall of Fame game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2022 - 11:25 am
 
Painted bricks of the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo in the concourse of the stadium during an ...
Painted bricks of the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo in the concourse of the stadium during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Canton, OH. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys, 16-3. (James D. Smith via AP)

The Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, the league announced Monday.

The game is the NFL’s annual preseason kickoff and is the centerpiece of a weekend of events honoring the new inductees.

The announcement comes as late wide receiver Cliff Branch will be one of the Hall of Fame inductees.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

