Raiders to re-sign offensive lineman Jordan Devey

Oakland Raiders lineman Jordan Devey during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The Raiders are bringing back another offensive lineman, agreeing to terms on Thursday with Jordan Devey, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Devey started the Raiders’ first four games of last season — two at left guard, two at right guard — before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Devey’s two starts at left guard were in place of Richie Incognito, who was suspended to begin the season. His two starts at right guard were in place of an injured Gabe Jackson.

Devey has played in 43 games in his seven-year career, starting 21.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2013, Devey spent time with the Ravens, Patriots, 49ers and Chiefs before signing with the Raiders last March. Bringing Devey back gives the Raiders more depth along the offensive line behind starters Kolton Miller, Incognito, Rodney Hudson, Jackson and Trent Brown.

The Raiders also signed Eric Kush in March for more interior depth on their offensive line.

Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore contributed to this report.

