Raiders to release Richie Incognito, report says

In another expected move to create salary cap relief, the Raiders will release guard Richie Incognito.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ salary cap purge claimed another offensive lineman with the release of veteran guard Richie Incognito, first reported by NFL.com. The Raiders declined comment per a club spokesman.

A pleasant surprise after the Raiders signed him in 2019, Incognito was hobbled all last season with an Achilles tendon injury. As a result, he played in just two games after signing a two-year contract.

The move creates $5.7 million cap savings for the Raiders, who will not incur a cap hit as the guaranteed portion of Incognito’s contract has been paid in full.

But it also causes a big hole in the Raiders’ offensive line following the release of right tackle Gabe Jackson for salary cap purposes. Jackson’s release will result in a $9.7 million cap savings.

That leaves the Raiders without their two projected starting guards from 2020, With Denzelle Good, who replaced Incognito last year, an unrestricted free agent, the Raiders obviously have holes to fill.

John Simpson, a rookie last year from Clemson, is still on the roster and could compete for a starting job. The Raiders are expected to re-sign Good.

