Raiders to release veteran running back

The Raiders are releasing veteran running back Kenyan Drake, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday. He was signed to a free-agent contract last year.

Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) wraps up Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) near the end zone during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) attempts to tackle alongside cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drake was being pushed for a roster spot by veteran Ameer Abdullah, and the emergence of rookies Zamir White and Brittian Brown also created a numbers game for Drake.

By releasing him after June 1 — rather than trading him — the Raiders assume a 2022 dead cap hit of $3.6 million and a 2023 dead cap hit of $4.4 million. Their 2022 cap savings is $250,000.

The Raiders had high hopes for Drake after signing him to a free-agent contract last year. But they never found a way to utilize him correctly, and he suffered a season-ending ankle injury Dec. 5.

The solid play of Abdullah, who offers a similar skill set to Drake, ultimately cost him his job.

