Raiders to require COVID vaccinations for home games this season

The Raiders will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before entering Allegiant Stadium this season. Vaccinations also will be provided on site.

Raiders fans watch the action during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for games at Allegiant Stadium this season, the NFL team announced Monday night.

Fans must show proof through the CLEAR app and Health Pass feature, and they will be allowed to enter the stadium without masks if fully vaccinated.

For those who aren’t vaccinated the Raiders will offer vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium before home games, allowing newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask. Fans who have one of the two shots of Pfizer or Moderna will be allowed to enter, but must wear masks until fully inoculated, or two weeks after the second shot.

The policy will be in place for the first regular-season home game, the Sept. 13 “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders are the first NFL team to announce a vaccine, no mask policy. The Saints are requiring fans to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative coronavirus test to attend games at Caesars Superdome, per a mandate from the New Orleans mayor.

The vaccination requirement by the Raiders comes on the heels of a new Emergency Directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“Health and safety has always been our No. 1 priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “After consultation with Gov. Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.”

In May, the Raiders instituted a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated. Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for full-time staff at the stadium.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are making the right choice to protect fans and visitors at Allegiant Stadium,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. “By utilizing Gov. Sisolak’s new directive, they are showing their commitment to the health and well-being of our entire community.”

