Raiders’ Tom Flores, Charles Woodson inducted into Hall of Fame

Tom Flores, the Raiders’ groundbreaking former coach, and dominating defensive back Charles Woodson have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A look back at Tom Flores' career with the Raiders after he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 6, 2021. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores is shown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif. Flores has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores, left, takes a photo with a fan before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, coach Tom Flores gestures to members of the Los Angeles Raiders as they carry him off the field after their 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. Flores has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/File)

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, left, speaks with former Raiders and Packers cornerback Charles Woodson before an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders and Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson meets with fans before an NFL game between his former teams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The long wait for Tom Flores came to an end Saturday as the Raiders’ groundbreaking former coach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also, former Raiders great Charles Woodson earned a spot in Canton, Ohio, as a first-year nominee.

Flores, who led the Raiders to wins in Super Bowls XV and XVIII and was the first minority coach to win a Super Bowl championship, was a finalist for the honor in 2019 and 2020 only to fall short each year. That changed this year in a virtual vote of 48 panelists.

Flores, 83, won 91 games in nine seasons with the Raiders and was 8-3 in the playoffs. His .619 winning percentage with the Raiders trails only John Madden.

Flores was 105-90 in his career after stints with the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Also a former Raiders quarterback, Flores was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV-winning team. Mike Ditka and Flores are the only two to win Super Bowls as a player and coach.

Also, Flores was the first Latino NFL starting quarterback and the first Hispanic coach to win a Super Bowl. He becomes the first Latino to enter the hall as a head coach.

Woodson played two stints with the Raiders in between a run with the Green Bay Packers and was dominant across 18 NFL seasons. Among his list of achievements were earning the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year award, four first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl bids. Woodson, who finished his career with 65 interceptions, was selected to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

The former Michigan star and Heisman Trophy winner was a key player in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV win and led the Raiders to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII. He retired in 2014.

Flores and Woodson increase the Raiders’ presence in the Hall of Fame to 28.

