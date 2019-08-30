Raiders’ Top 5 acquisitions in 2019

When the 2018 season ended, the Raiders began their quest to acquire players that could strengthen the core of the team.

The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From gaining star wide receiver Antonio Brown to making Trent Brown the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, the duo of head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock secured high-caliber players that will most likely raise the level of play of those around them.

Here’s a look at the top five free agents the Raiders acquired in 2019 who could make immediate strides for the team.

