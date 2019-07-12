Raiders top out Henderson headquarters

The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony, he said.

The NFL’s Raiders have topped out their Henderson headquarters, team president Marc Badain confirmed.

The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony, he said.

Badain said reporters were not invited because the event was about acknowledging the workers.

The Raiders broke ground on the football complex in January. The complex, which will be home to team offices and training facilities, is scheduled to open next spring. The team is slated to start playing in the new 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium for the 2020 season.

The Henderson complex will house one-and-a-half indoor football fields, with three more fields located outside. Badain said the project will cost more than $75 million.

