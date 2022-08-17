Raiders trade away 2021 draft pick for future selection

The Raiders traded safety Tyree Gillespie to Tennesee for a conditional future draft pick.

Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) runs through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders are moving on from 2021 fourth-round pick Tyree Gillespie.

Tennessee agreed to acquire the second-year safety out of Missouri in exchange for a future conditional late-round pick on Tuesday.

Gillespie played in 11 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams. He played just 13 defensive snaps and found himself buried on the depth chart during training camp under a new coaching staff.

