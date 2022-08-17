Raiders trade away 2021 draft pick for future selection
The Raiders traded safety Tyree Gillespie to Tennesee for a conditional future draft pick.
The Raiders are moving on from 2021 fourth-round pick Tyree Gillespie.
Tennessee agreed to acquire the second-year safety out of Missouri in exchange for a future conditional late-round pick on Tuesday.
Gillespie played in 11 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams. He played just 13 defensive snaps and found himself buried on the depth chart during training camp under a new coaching staff.
