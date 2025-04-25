Raiders trade down twice in 2nd round of NFL draft

The Raiders agreed to a trade first with the Miami Dolphins and then with the Houston Texans on Friday in the second round of the NFL draft.

Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders

Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders after all? Don’t count it out

Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, looks on as head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a news conference following the first round of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have traded down for the second time in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

In a trade with the Houston Texans, the club agreed to move from the 48th overall pick to No. 58. The Texans will send the Raiders their third-round pick at No. 99.

Earlier on Friday, the Raiders agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins to move down from the fifth pick in the round — No. 37 overall — to the 48th overall pick, in the second round.

The Dolphins also sent the Raiders the 98th overall pick in the third round and the 135th pick in the fourth round. The Raiders are sending the 143rd pick (fifth round) to the Dolphins.

As of right now, the Raiders will have five picks within the top 100, including Ashton Jeanty, their first-round selection Thursday, and their third-round pick at No. 68 overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.