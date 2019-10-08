Raiders trade for Bills WR Zay Jones

The Raiders have acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Bills for a 2021 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Buffalo Bills' Zay Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Bills for a 2021 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

A 2017 second-round pick out of East Carolina, Jones has 90 career receptions for 1,037 yards with nine touchdowns. He accounted for 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, starting 15 of 16 games.

But his playing time has decreased dramatically in 2019, along with his production. Jones has started just two games this season, catching at most two passes in a single game. He played only one offensive snap in the Bills’ 14-7 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

This is the second time this season the Raiders have added to their receiving corps after the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown just before the start of the regular season. The Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to the Packers on Sept. 18 to acquire wide receiver Trevor Davis, who has since made four receptions for 42 yards and rushed twice for 74 yards.

The Raiders’ receiving corps has been slowed by injuries over the last two weeks. J.J. Nelson has missed the last two games with leg injuries. And Tyrell Williams was inactive with a foot injury for the Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Bears in London.

After returning from London early Monday morning, the Raiders players are off during their bye week.

