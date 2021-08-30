Raiders trade for Denzel Perryman complete

Denzel Perryman passed his physical to complete the trade the Raiders made with the Panthers last week for the veteran linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman tosses a football with fans at the Back Together Saturday at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

New Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman has passed his physical, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, completing the trade the club made last week to acquire the six-year veteran from the Carolina Panthers.

Perryman will go directly to the Raiders 53-man roster.

The Raiders swapped their 2022 sixth-round pick for the Panthers’ 2022 seventh-round pick to complete the trade.

The Raiders must get down to 53 players by Tuesday.

In addition, the Raiders and veteran linebacker Darron Lee came to an agreement on an injury settlement to officially end Lee’s short Raiders tenure.

