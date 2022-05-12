72°F
Raiders

Raiders trade for Patriots quarterback, sign 4 draft picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 7:11 am
 
Updated May 12, 2022 - 7:08 pm
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) winds up to pass during an NFL football pr ...
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) winds up to pass during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) passes as running back J.J. Taylor, left, ...
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) passes as running back J.J. Taylor, left, makes a catch during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) warms up with teammates during an NFL foot ...
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Raiders have traded for Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Thursday.

The teams will swap late-round draft picks in 2023 to complete the trade.

The Patriots drafted Stidham in the fourth round in 2019, and in eight starts over his first two seasons, he threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions. He missed last season with a back injury.

Stidham has familiarity with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ offense, having played in it the past three seasons when McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator.

The former Auburn quarterback will compete with Nick Mullens to be the primary backup to Derek Carr.

The Raiders also signed four members of their rookie draft class — third-round guard Dylan Parham, fifth-round defensive tackle Matthew Butler, seventh-round offensive tackle Thayer Munford and seventh-round running back Brittain Brown.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

