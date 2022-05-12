59°F
Raiders

Raiders trade for Patriots veteran quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 7:11 am
 
Updated May 12, 2022 - 7:14 am
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) winds up to pass during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) passes as running back J.J. Taylor, left, makes a catch during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Raiders are trading for Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed on Thursday.

The Patriots drafted Stidham in the fourth round in 2019, and in eight starts between his first and second years he has thrown for 270 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. A back injury set him back in 2021, and he did not see the field all season.

Stidham adds familiarity with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels offense, having played in it the last three seasons when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England.

The former Auburn quarterback will compete with Garrett Gilbert and Nick Mullens to be the primary backup to Derek Carr. The Patrtiots and Raiders will swap late-round draft picks in 2023 to complete the trade.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

