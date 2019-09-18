Raiders trade for returner Trevor Davis

With return specialist Dwayne Harris nursing an ankle injury, the Raiders have acquired wide receiver/return specialist Trevor Davis from the Green Bay Packers.

ALAMEDA, Calif — With return specialist Dwayne Harris injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders have responded by acquiring wide receiver/return specialist Trevor Davis from the Green Bay Packers, according to a report from NFL Network.

A Packers fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Davis has averaged 11.2 yards per punt return and 22.6 yards per kick return in his four-year career. He did return two kickoffs for touchdowns in college at Cal.

Davis suffered a pair of hamstring injuries in 2018 that kept him out for most of the season, appearing in just two games.

Under a new coaching staff in 2019, Davis caught one pass for 28 yards in the Packers’ 10-3 Week 1 victory over the Bears and fielded three punts in the season’s first two games. He also appeared in the Packers’ preseason matchup with the Raiders, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Harris did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. While the Raiders will not declare an official injury status until Friday, coach Jon Gruden said Harris is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prior to the trade, Gruden said the plan was to use rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and backup running back Jalen Richard as returners if Harris was unavailable.

