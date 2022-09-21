80°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders trade for veteran offensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 9:43 am
 
New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron (75) walks back to the locker room at the ...
New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron (75) walks back to the locker room at the end of the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) during the first half of an NFL presea ...
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders ...
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders ...
New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron (75) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron in a trade with the Patriots on Wednesday morning.

Herron was drafted in the sixth round out of Wake Forest in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 28 games and made 10 starts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

