Raiders trade for veteran offensive lineman
The Raiders have added offensive tackle Justin Herron in a trade with the Patriots.
Herron was drafted in the sixth round out of Wake Forest in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 28 games and made 10 starts.
