Raiders News

Raiders trade for veteran QB after injury to Aidan O’Connell

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) runs with the ball during a practice at the team ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) runs with the ball during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks on during a preseason NFL football game be ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks on during a preseason NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass before a pre-season NFL football g ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass before a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2025 - 6:50 pm

The Raiders have added a veteran quarterback.

The team is sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Browns for Kenny Pickett, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Raiders were looking for additional help after backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell fractured his wrist in their preseason finale Saturday against the Cardinals. That left rookie sixth-round Cam Miller as the team’s only option if starter Geno Smith got injured.

That changes with the addition of Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick of the Steelers who spent last season with the Eagles. The 27-year-old is 15-10 in 25 NFL starts and has completed 471 of his 755 passes for 4,765 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles in March for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Pickett was going to compete for the starting job in Cleveland, but a hamstring injury he suffered July 26 sidelined him for the majority of camp. He was cleared to participate in full team drills last week. Veteran Joe Flacco had already emerged as the Browns choice by that point, as he was named the team’s starter Aug. 18.

Pickett, who is expected to be ready for the Raiders’ season opener Sept. 7, will need to pass a physical for the trade to be completed.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

