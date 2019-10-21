Raiders trade former first-round pick Gareon Conley

The Raiders have cut ties with former first-round pick Gareon Conley, sending the struggling cornerback to Houston on Monday.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Conley, who was Oakland’s top selection in the 2017 draft, started all six games for the Raiders this season despite leaving the opener on a stretcher after a frightening neck injury.

He has one interception this season and four total during his 23-game stint with the Raiders

The Raiders will receive a third-round selection in the 2020 draft in return.

Conley and the rest of the Raiders secondary had a brutal day in Green Bay on Sunday, allowing Aaron Rodgers to have the best statistical day of his storied career.

A former star at Ohio State, Conley’s overall grade from Pro Football Focus got worse each season with the Raiders. After the site scored his injury-shortened rookie season as a 72.8 overall and a 73.5 in coverage, he fell to 64 and 61.5 respectively last year.

Conley has dropped to a 55.6 overall this season and a 60 in coverage.

Conley’s selection by the Raiders was controversial from the start despite a very high draft grade from many analysts, including then-NFL Network analyst and current Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Conley was accused of rape just before the 2017 draft less than a month before the draft and there was speculation he could fall out of the first round. The Raiders selected him after conducting an internal investigation and a grand jury decided to not file a charge shortly before the start of his rookie season.

Conley will be reunited with his former teammates this weekend as the Texans will host the Raiders on Sunday in Houston.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter.

